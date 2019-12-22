Fox News’s Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Pelosi’s impeachment ‘gambit’ on Senate trial aims to create divide between McConnell, Trump Chris Wallace: Media shouldn’t get drawn into Trump fights Krystal and Saagar: James Comey embarrasses himself when confronted with IG report MORE pressed Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, on Sunday over conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections, which have been characterized as Russian disinformation.

“It doesn’t have to be an either/or,” Short said on “Fox News Sunday” when Wallace questioned him on whether President Trump Donald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE continues to believe Ukraine interfered in the elections.

“He thinks that we should at least investigate it, Chris. … When Russia interfered in our election, Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump must skip presidential debates, create his own, dare Democrat to show up Gabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment Flake pens op-ed telling Senate Republicans to ‘put country over party’ in Senate trial MORE was president and Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives MORE was vice president, and Joe Biden himself said he was in charge of Ukraine policy, and his son is getting between $50,000 and $80,000 a month to serve on a board where he has no experience whatsoever,” Short continued, referring to the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner and his son Hunter Biden.

“It seems like we could never get enough investigation of foreign interference in our elections for three years, but as soon as the president asks for it, it’s like, hey, we must impeach him,” Short continued.

“That’s not why it happened, as you know,” Wallace countered. “There was a phone call, and there was a question of conditionality of a White House visit and giving the military aid. It was on that basis that [Trump] was asking for the investigation.”

Wallace also noted a Washington Post report that said Trump had gotten the idea that Ukraine interfered in the elections directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinRussia gas pipeline hit with sanctions after Trump signs defense bill Maxine Waters warns if Senate doesn’t remove Trump, he’ll ‘invite Putin to the White House’ Saagar Enjeti to debate moderators: Don’t waste time on impeachment MORE and told staff that “Putin told me.”

Short responded, “I never heard that.”

The House last week approved two articles of impeachment related to Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son while U.S. military aid to Kyiv was being withheld.