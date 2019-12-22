Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate GOP chairmen seek interview with Obama officials as part of Biden-Ukraine probe Senate Democrats press GOP chairmen over Ukraine allegations MORE (R-Wis.) called Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Global health is the last bastion of bipartisan foreign policy MORE’s (D-Calif.) withholding of the articles of impeachment from the Senate “bizarre” after a “rush” to vote on the impeachment of President Trump Donald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE in the House.

Johnson criticized Pelosi and the House on ABC’s “This Week” saying the Democrats’ impeachment case is “pretty thin gruel” and that it should not be the responsibility of Senate Democrats to make the House’s case.

“I just think it’s kind of bizarre they had to rush to this impeachment vote, and then all of a sudden she’s sitting on it,” Johnson said. “I don’t think the Senate should be making the case the House should have made in their presentation. My guess is they weren’t able to make the case.”

Sen. Ron Johnson says charges against Pres. Trump are “pretty thin gruel” and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles of impeachment is “bizarre.” “They had to rush to this impeachment vote and then all of a sudden she’s sitting on it.” https://t.co/W4qEoBQicq pic.twitter.com/bhA980e1k8 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 22, 2019

The Wisconsin senator said he predicts there will be enough support in the Senate to conduct the impeachment trial without additional witnesses and as long as “both sides have a fair chance of making their case, then we should take a vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson added that “something very strange is happening” in terms of the country’s polarized reaction to impeachment, as polls suggest Democrats and Republicans are standing their ground on their views of impeachment.

“We can obsess on this impeachment, we can obsess on the trial, but what I’m trying to do is I’m trying to get the American people the truth of what all happens,” he told Martha Raddatz.

Sen. Ron Johnson says “something very strange is happening” and ” a lot of damage is being done to our democracy.” “We can obsess on this impeachment, we can obsess on the trial, but what I’m trying to do is … get the American people the truth.” https://t.co/4oxxUovvgW pic.twitter.com/Y2NN6Utb0s — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 22, 2019

The House voted last week to impeach the president last week. The Senate, which holds a GOP majority, is expected to acquit the president.

Pelosi has delayed sending the articles to the Senate for trial in order to push Republicans in the upper chamber to agree to what Democrats consider a fair trial. The move has drawn praise from within her own caucus but has been lambasted by Republicans who question why she is delaying the process after rushing to vote on the articles.

President Trump and his allies have claimed Pelosi is holding back the articles because Democrats are no longer confident in their case.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Why Senate Democrats are the real challenge to full impeachment trial Klobuchar on impeachment: ‘This is a global Watergate’ MORE (D-N.Y.) has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE (R-Ky.) for certain witnesses in the Senate trial, which the majority leader has declined.