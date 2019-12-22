Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Uncertainty hangs over Trump impeachment trial GOP leadership: Initial phase of impeachment trial could run two weeks MORE (R-Mo.) said Sunday he does not think Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Global health is the last bastion of bipartisan foreign policy MORE (D-Calif.) has the power to hold the articles of impeachment the House passed last week from the Senate.

“Frankly, I don’t think the speaker has the right to do this,” Blunt said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” in response to Pelosi’s decision not to send the articles to the Senate until Senate leaders agree on parameters for a trial.

“The speaker has a lot of power,” Blunt continued, but once “the House has spoken,” he said he doesn’t think Pelosi has the authority to withhold sending the articles to the upper chamber.

“I think it’s a mistake on the speaker’s part. I think this will look pretty political,” he added.

Blunt also said that based on what he’s heard so far, he does not support removing Trump from office. He said the House failed to make the case.

The House voted last week largely along party lines in favor of two articles of impeachment charging President Trump Donald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Blunt also defended his colleagues’ remarks that suggest they would not be impartial jurors in the looming Senate trial. He said despite its name, the process is actually not a “trial.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE (R-Ky.) has said he’ll be in “total coordination” with the White House during the process and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate De Niro: Trump needs to be ‘confronted and humiliated’ Colbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ MORE (R-S.C.) has said he’s made up his mind and doesn’t need to hear from any witnesses.

“This is called a trial because there was really in the Constitution, I think no better thing to call it,” Blunt said. “It’s not a trial in any classic sense. It is a political decision to do it.”

“Five of the so-called jurors are running for president,” he added, referencing a handful of the Democrats in the presidential primary.