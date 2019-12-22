The Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Wikipedia page was reportedly altered briefly this week to note the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who appeared in a brief cameo in the Christmas classic.

Trump made a cameo in the 1992 film in which he gave directions to actor Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, as the two stood inside the Trump Organization’s Plaza Hotel.

Friday, author Sarah Kendzior tweeted a photo of the updated entry from the online encyclopedia:

Briefly spotted on the Wikipedia entry for “Home Alone 2” 😂 pic.twitter.com/j3Ls49Slvt — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) December 20, 2019

“On December 18th, 2019 Donald Trump became the first cast member of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives,” the text read.

Sunday, the entry was removed and the page locked for “Extended confirmed protection, also known as 30/500 protection, allows edits only by editors with the extended confirmed user access level.”

However, the Donald Trump Wikipedia page text read that “Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18, 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is the third impeached U.S. president in history.”

The free encyclopedia’s editors have slanted their articles to favor Democrat talking points regarding the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Breitbart News’s T.D. Adler.

The article continued:

Editors on Wikipedia, consistent with the site’s rampantleft-wingbias, have repeatedly advanced the narrative of President Trump colluding with Russia to the point of trying to misrepresent the outcome of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation debunking the collusion narrative. They have similarly worked to discredit, and sometimes purge, any serious criticism of the integrity of the investigation and legitimacy of the allegations. Even with the DOJ Inspector General’s report regarding FISA surveillance warrants against Trump adviser Carter Page potentially releasing this month, it is unlikely such bias will end.

Wikidata, a site affiliated with Wikipedia, reportedly labeled First Lady Melania Trump a “former sex worker and porn star,” Adler wrote in November.

“Many Wikipedia-affiliated sites use Wikidata’s information, so the description consequently appeared at her page on Simple Wikipedia, whose target audience expressly includes children, and remained for over a week,” he concluded.