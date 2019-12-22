Senator Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

Graham promised Maria Bartiromo he will call in EVERY PERSON who signed the bogus Carter Page FISA Warrants.

The list includes:

James Comey — Then-FBI Director James Comey signed the first three FISA applications on behalf of the FBI

Andrew MCabe — Then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe signed the fourth one

Sally Yates — Then-DAG Sally Yates

Dana Boente — then Acting DAG Dana Boente and

Rod Rosenstein — DAG Rod Rosenstein signed one or more FISA applications on behalf of the DOJ, according to the FISA memo

Rosenstein and McCabe both signed the fourth FISA warrant along with Andrew McCabe.

Now Lindsey Graham must follow-up on this promise.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

