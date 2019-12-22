The gay rights group GLAAD is up in arms after Politico used the term “pillow fight” in their Democratic debate coverage.

GLAAD claims that the phrase is “sexist and homophobic.”

“For women and LGBTQ people at the workplace, hearing phrases like ‘dramatic,’ ‘over the top,’ and even ‘pillow fight’ during office disagreements fosters negative stereotypes and diminishes a person simply because of who they are,” GLAAD’s Drew Anderson wrote in an email to Politico.

In Politico’s post-debate newsletter, they had lamented that Pete Buttigieg had been “sidetracked by his pillow fight with Elizabeth Warren,” the Washington Free Beacon reports.

“Disagreements happen in politics, but using these loaded terms during disputes feed into the sexist and homophobic tropes that simply have no place in our political coverage and rhetoric,” Anderson’s email continued.

Politico responded to the organization and their insane temper tantrum in their Friday newsletter.

“Good Friday morning. GLAAD sent us a note yesterday about Playbook PM, noting that our use of ‘pillow fight’ when describing a fight between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren may have offended people. That was not our intent — pillow fight, in our mind, connotes a fight where no one draws blood,” Politico’s newsletter stated.

The Free Beacon noted that “Politico has used the term ‘pillow fight’ to describe civil political fights in the past. A 2015 story described a Democratic debate as ‘a pillow fight compared with those laugh-riot Donald Trump Republican melees,’ while a 2016 story noted the Democratic candidates were attacking each other ‘to a level not seen during a pillow-fight 2015.’”

