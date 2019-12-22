A new analysis released late last week found that a massive number of seats in the House of Representatives — enough to flip the majority in the House — will be redistributed primarily to Democrat states as a result of the increasing number of legal and illegal immigrants in the U.S. population.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) released the findings from their analysis on how legal and illegal immigration is set to impact the political power structure in Washington, D.C. for the 2020 elections.

Key findings from CIS’s analysis include:

The presence of all immigrants (naturalized citizens, legal residents, and illegal aliens) and their U.S.-born minor children will redistribute 26 seats in the House in 2020.

To put this number in perspective, changing the party of 21 members of the current Congress would flip the majority in the U.S. House.

Of the 26 seats that will be lost, 24 are from states that voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Of states that will gain House seats because of immigration, 19 seats will go to the solidly Democratic states of California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois. Texas is the only solidly Republican state that gains, while Florida is a swing state.

Illegal immigrants and their U.S.-born minor children will redistribute five seats in 2020, with Ohio, Michigan, Alabama, Minnesota, and West Virginia each losing one seat in 2020 that they otherwise would have had. California and Texas will each have two additional seats, and New York will have one additional seat.

Illegal immigrants alone in the 2020 will redistribute three seats, with Ohio, Alabama, and Minnesota each having one fewer seat than they otherwise would have had, while California, New York, and Texas will have one additional seat.

The Trump administration fought to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, which would have likely provided a mild alleviation from the dramatic power shift that is about to occur, but it was shot down by Chief Justice John Roberts — the same conservative Supreme Court Justice who kept Obamacare from being destroyed in the courts.

CIS found that Democrat-controlled California was “the biggest winner” in the political power shift “as it will gain 11 more congressional seats due to immigrants and their young children.”

The analysis came at approximately the same time as a new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which found that the homeless population in California has exploded over the last year and was single-handedly responsible for the increase in the national U.S. homeless population.

A separate report, also just released, found that California’s population growth rate has declined to its lowest rate in nearly 120 years as tens of thousands of people are fleeing the state.

The analysis from CIS also found that “Ohio is the biggest loser from immigration, with three fewer seats due to the presence of immigrants and their U.S.-born children residing in other states. Michigan and Pennsylvania will have two fewer seats, while Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin will each lose one seat.”