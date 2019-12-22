Critics Accused ICE Of Entrapping Students With A Fake University — But The Agency Is Releasing Undercover Footage

Historians Rip Into The NYT After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’

‘Isn’t This Almost The Definition Of An Empty Threat?’ — Chris Wallace Presses Debbie Dingell On Sending Impeachment To The Senate

Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Says Asian, Indian And Middle-Eastern Billionaires Are ‘White’

FISA Judge Orders FBI To Identify All Cases Involving Lawyer Who Allegedly Altered Carter Page Email

The Deep State Resistance Terrorized Innocent Americans, Including Me

Republicans Head Into Election Year With Seven Times The Cash Democrats Have, FEC Filings Show

She Had An Abortion At Age 19. Then She Devoted Her Life To Fighting Abortion

Adam Schiff Says He Has No Sympathy For Carter Page, Doesn’t Regret Writing Memo Defending FBI

‘False, Outrageous, And Unfounded’: Heritage Foundation Disputes ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Segment On Big Tech

Unfit To Print Episode 35: WaPo Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment

Blue States Will Turn To Supreme Court After Appeals Court Strikes Down Obamacare Mandate

Police Dog Jumps Through Truck Window To Take Out Stalking Suspect In Crazy Video

Poll: 43% Of Evangelicals Approve Of Trump’s Removal From Office

No Christmas Truce: Soldiers And Civilians Terrorized As The Battle Of The Bulge Raged On

FACT CHECK: Did Trey Gowdy Defend The Transgender Military Ban In An Interview With CNN?

Rick Santorum Says Biden ‘Benefited’ From His Own Bad Debate Performances

Montreal Canadiens Fans Brawl Inside Of A Casino In Wild Video

‘It Was Unbelievably Close’: Trump Reveals Details About Negotiations With North Korea In New Book

TAKALA EXCLUSIVE Dershowitz: Pelosi Doesn’t Have The Impeachment Power She Believes

Soros Group Has Given $1.5 Million To Organization Closely Linked To Fusion GPS

House Democratic Whip Willing To Never Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas

Inside The Spin Room: 2020 Democrats Answer The Daily Caller’s Questions

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Understanding Democrats’ March Toward Electoral Defeat