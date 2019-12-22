Even Hillary Clinton supporters are sick of the Democrats’ impeachment sham.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz interviewed Republican and Democrat voters in three key states — Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania this weekend to get an idea for how voters feel about impeachment.

Trump supporters of course ripped the Dems impeachment hoax and said Trump is being “railroaded.”

Democrat voters in Michigan told Martha Raddatz that they fear impeachment will hand Michigan to Trump again.

A Hillary Clinton supporter in Pennsylvania, a “rust belt” state Trump flipped from blue to red in 2016 told Martha Raddatz that she is “disheartened” by impeachment.

“I just think we need to come together and we’re so divided that it’s sad,” the Hillary voter said.

Even Hillary Clinton’s supporters are “disheartened” by the Democrats’ sham impeachment of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/H3X1RRZAUZ — Francis Brennan – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@FrancisBrennan) December 22, 2019

