During an appearance on CNN on Saturday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) dismissed the notion that impeachment was still pending given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had yet to transfer the two articles of impeachment last to the Senate.

Jackson Lee also emphasized that regardless of the transfer, President Donald Trump will “always have on his legacy” impeachment.

“I believe the vote of impeachment means that the President will always have on his legacy that he was impeached, yes,” she said. “What we’re doing now is following the Constitution, which is the question of transmitting the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate. The Speaker believes that the Constitution requires fairness. One of the things that the founders did is they remove the Vice President as presiding officer of the Senate, and they put the Chief Justice, why? Because they wanted this alumina and the fairness of this process to be for everyone whether you are acquitted or not.”

“McConnell seems to believe that he has all power to not adhere to the Constitution and do whatever he desires to do, and I don’t — I think Americans understand that,” Jackson Lee continued. They don’t want to go into a courthouse where there are no rules and regulations. We don’t want to transmit the articles of impeachment where there is not rules and understanding of how this will proceed?”

