New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew officially joined the Republican Party last week, revealing on Sunday the “final straw” that forced his defection from the Democratic Party.

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Van Drew said he decided to leave the Democratic Party after a local Democratic Party county chairman in his congressional district threatened political consequences if he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.

“It made me think for all the years that I’ve worked so hard and tried to give so much not only to the party but to everybody… and it all boils down to one vote that I may have my own individual opinion on one vote and that’s not going to be allowed,” Van Drew said.

“And I’m going to be punished for that? And that’s when I knew,” he explained.

[embedded content]

Rep. Jeff Van Drew speaks out for first time after switching parties



www.youtube.com



Regarding impeachment, Van Drew said he “feels good” because he believes that he did the “honorable thing” by voting against impeaching the president.

“I feel that I did what was right for me and right for the country,” he said, adding that impeachment is “weak,” “thin,” and “doesn’t really mean anything much to the American people.”

“It’s been a long, dark shadow on our country,” Van Drew explained. “We are there to work for the American people and not to have constant political bickering.”

Van Drew officially joined the Republican Party last Thursday, one day after voting against impeachment. During an announcement at the White House, Van Drew pledged his “undying support” for Trump.