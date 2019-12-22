The brother of Jeffrey Epstein is fearing for his life, especially if the death of Epstein, ruled a suicide, is actually a homicide, according to former NYC Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden.

“Marc, the brother, he’s been very straight forward, his concern is he wants to know if it’s suicide, or if it’s homicide, because, if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger,” Baden told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y.

“The homicide would be because his brother knew too much, and, whoever did it to his brother, might then think he knows too much, even though his life was entirely different then his brother’s.”

Baden told host John Catsimatidis he used to investigate every prison suicide, and among 1,000s he saw, every suicide has featured just one neck fracture, not three, as has been determined in Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

The three neck fractures is “much more suggestive of homicidal strangulation,” according to Baden.

“So, the brother who hired me to be present at the autopsy is concerned as to whether or not his life is in danger from this.”

Baden said no official word has been released of what position Jeffrey Epstein was found in, and the former examiner laments a Justice Department trial of the guards who fell asleep while assigned to monitor his cell has entirely stopped the release of DOJ information on the death.