Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Sunday gave props to comedian Rachel Dratch for her portrayal of Klobuchar on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Bangs. Glued,” Klobuchar tweeted. “Thanks @TheRealDratch! You played a good me.”

Dratch responded with her own tweet: “A good sense of humor is essential for any candidate, in my book! Thanks @amyklobuchar for being a good sport! Happy holidays!”

SNL riffed on last week’s Democratic debate in an open featuring celebrity guests Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Alec Baldwin, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Jason Sudeikis, Dratch and Fred Armisen.

Dratch entered the stage with applause: “Tonight, my voice will be as solid as my carefully rehearsed midwestern mom jokes,” she said.

After the candidates were introduced, PBS host Judy Woodruff, played by Heidi Gardner, asked if anyone wanted to “prove they are presidential” by initiating a petty fight.

“The only cave I ever go to is a man cave. I call it the Senate,” Dratch’s Klobuchar said.