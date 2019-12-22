After Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles,

Amy Klobuchar

slept for about 3½ hours, appeared on cable television shows before sunrise and then flew to Iowa, where her green campaign bus was waiting.

Traveling along the Iowa-Missouri border, the Minnesota senator made stops at coffeehouses and restaurants late into Friday evening and then appeared at 10 events on Saturday, all in an effort to lock down votes ahead of the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential contest in February.

“I know Iowa likes to say, ‘You’re in my top three.’ C’mon, we’re in a sports bar,” Ms. Klobuchar said in the back room of the Silver Spur in Sidney, Iowa, as she encouraged voters to back her in the Iowa caucus. “It’s Saturday night—just go for it!”

Ms. Klobuchar, whose bus tour includes stops in 27 counties through Monday, is campaigning at a breakneck pace as her stock rises in Iowa polls, and growing audiences cheer her most recent debate performance. She has visited nearly all of the state’s counties and has maintained a schedule that kept her at public events more than 12 hours a day.

“She literally wants to be everywhere in Iowa,” said

Dr. Andy McGuire,

a former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party who has endorsed Ms. Klobuchar.

Once considered a long-shot, Ms. Klobuchar has worked her way into a group of five leading contenders in Iowa, outlasting better-known candidates such as

California Sen. Kamala Harris

and

former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

of Texas. Ms. Klobuchar has opened 18 offices in the state, with more than 80 staff members, making her competitive with front-runners such as former Vice President

Joe Biden,

Sens.

Bernie Sanders

of Vermont and

Elizabeth Warren

of Massachusetts, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor

Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Klobuchar talked with Jefferson County Democrats at the Fairfield Arts Center in Fairfield, Iowa, on Friday.





Photo:



Jordan Gale for The Wall Street Journal





“Iowa, you know this,” Ms. Klobuchar said during a Saturday morning stop in Osceola. “So many times, the person in front at this time was not the person who ended up being president.”

Ms. Klobuchar has positioned herself as a “proven progressive” who would push improvements to roads and bridges while building on the Affordable Care Act and maintaining the private health-insurance market. She is vying against Mr. Biden and Mr. Buttigieg in the field’s centrist wing, warning that the party will lose Midwest voters if it makes a leftward shift.

The campaign has been bolstered by improving polling. A recent WHDH 7 News/Emerson College Iowa poll found Ms. Klobuchar at 10%, in fifth place closely behind Ms. Warren. However, she has struggled to build support in national polls. A recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed her in fifth place, but with just 5% support.

Ms. Klobuchar said her showing in Thursday night’s Democratic debate, in which she sparred with Mr. Buttigieg, led to more than $1 million in donations in the 24 hours afterwards.

In the debate, she invoked the Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota to poke fun at Mr. Buttigieg’s fundraiser in a “wine cave” event space. “All of these people that love Wind Cave are in our

Twitter

feed,” Ms. Klobuchar said during a stop at a malt shop in Keosauqua, Iowa. “So I’m thinking I can start a ‘Spelunkers for Klobuchar’ group.”

But the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, set to begin next month, could keep her in Washington for part of the month, complicating her efforts to replicate the kind of late surge that propelled Democratic nominees in the past.

Jeff Fager,

the Democratic chairman in Henry County, who introduced Ms. Klobuchar at a coffeehouse on Friday, said “her personal presence is making a difference” in the state. Mr. Fager said that he expected her to “see a bump” after the debate but that the impeachment process could be “real challenging” for her.

The trial means Ms. Klobuchar will need to be creative to get attention, so she’s planning to use tele-town hall meetings while relying on surrogates such as Minnesota’s governor,

Tim Walz,

several Iowa endorsers and her husband, law professor

John Bessler.

Ms. Klobuchar has maintained a frugal campaign compared with her higher-polling rivals. Through the first quarter of this year, her campaign had raised $13.9 million in contributions, and she entered the last part of 2019 with $3.7 million in the bank. Ms. Klobuchar raised $4.8 million in the quarter ending Sept. 30, but she said in an interview, “it’s fair to say we’re going to raise more money” when the current quarter ends at the end of this month.

For comparison, Mr. Sanders, who raised $61.5 million over the same period, had nine times as much money as Ms. Klobuchar in his campaign war chest with a little more than $33.7 million.

Ms. Klobuchar is dedicating the bulk of her limited resources to Iowa. She is airing advertising in the state pointing to her ability to win in the Midwest: “It’s not flyover country for me—it’s home,” she said. Data from political ad tracker Kantar/CMAG shows her campaign has spent $2.1 million on television advertising since Oct. 1, with 70% of that going to Iowa alone.

That’s a smaller footprint than other top contenders such as Mr. Buttigieg, who has spent $6.5 million in the state on ads.

As she seeks to seal the deal with voters, Ms. Klobuchar often mentions a breakfast she had with the former mayor of Cedar Rapids,

Kay Halloran,

who told her she was “78% with you.” Ms. Halloran eventually endorsed her.

At the Sidelines Grill in Bloomfield, Ms. Klobuchar’s staff asked Terri Hotek, a retired elementary teacher, whether she was ready to sign one of the senator’s “commit to caucus” cards. “Not yet, but I’m 78%!” Ms. Hotek told them with a laugh.

Ms. Hotek said later in an interview that while she had caucused for Mr. Sanders in 2016, she thought Ms. Klobuchar was “blossoming” in the state and was impressed by her record of accomplishments in the Senate. But she wasn’t ready to commit.

“I might make up my mind that night,” Ms. Hotek said of the Feb. 3 caucus.

Write to Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com and Chad Day at Chad.Day@wsj.com