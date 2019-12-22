Democrats say that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is a response to his alleged criminal conduct and abuse of power. On Sunday, New Yorker magazine editor David Remnick floated his own theory for the necessity of removing Trump from office.

According to Remnick, impeachment is about the survival of the planet.

“The stakes here are immense. It’s not just about the political future of one man, Donald Trump. It’s about the future of democracy and democratic process, and this is a trend throughout the world,” Remnick said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“It’s about the future of the Earth,” he declared.

Remnick went on to lament about waning support for impeachment, suggesting that Americans who do not support the president’s removal from office are short on facts.

“Right now, you have a country that is split, and to the great frustration of people like you and people like me, we don’t somehow understand. We don’t understand why the evidence of things, why facts don’t penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America. And this is a source of great frustration for the press,” he said.

Indeed, voters continue to indicate that they will support Trump despite his official impeachment last week.

In fact, as TheBlaze reported, Pennsylvania voters told CNN last week that Trump’s impeachment, and the fact that Democrats are insistent in removing him from office, will boost Trump’s re-election chances in 2020.