A Minnesota businessman has filed a legal challenge to the state’s presidential primary on March 3, because the Republican ballot has only President Donald Trump and not other GOP candidates, the StarTribune reported over the weekend.

The lawsuit, submitted by Jim Martin and scheduled to be heard before the state’s Supreme Court on January 9, will challenge Minnesota election laws that permit party chairs to decide who is on the primary ballots.

Martin said he did not want take part in what he called a “Soviet-style” election in which the political parties dictate who the voters can pick, saying “I want to be in an American election.”

Martin’s lawyer Erick Kaardal added that “This is a very stupid system and it is unconstitutional, because political party chairs shouldn’t be in control of who is on the presidential primary ballot.”

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan defended her decision to have only Trump on the ballot, insisting that her mission as head of the party in the state is to aid the president’s reelection. Although Trump’s is the only name on the GOP ballot, party officials will allow write-in candidates.

Two other candidates are running for the GOP presidential nomination, former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, according to The Hill.

The Georgia Republican Party also plans to have ballots with only Trump’s name appearing, while several other states have canceled their GOP primaries or caucuses.