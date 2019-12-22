It’s been a long year for recently retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher and his wife Andrea. Thanks to numerous much-needed interventions by President Trump the year ended with the cloud of persecution by an abusive military lifted from Gallagher. Saturday night the Gallagher’s were guests at a party hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and presented the Trumps with a gift.

The Gallaghers posted a photo set to their Instagram account, which can be viewed here, with the message: “Finally got to thank the President and his amazing wife by giving them a little gift from Eddie’s deployment to Mosul. #Trump2020″

One photo in the set posted below captured a moving moment between Andrea Gallagher and President Trump:

The Gallaghers are enjoying Eddie’s freedom and retirement. Check out their very active Instagram page to keep up with them.

