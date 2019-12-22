Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioSenate panel advances Trump’s nominee to lead Small Business Administration Senate reaches compromise on religious freedom watchdog funding Televised Democratic debates going awry — so that picket line is perfect MORE (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that the news media should be highlighting the confirmations of judges appointed by President Trump Donald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE instead of impeachment.

Rubio in a tweet accused the media of being so “obsessed” with impeachment that the Republican-majority Senate’s recent confirmation of 13 additional federal judges was “ignored.”

“Impeachment is better for ratings, but what is going to matter more & longer?” the senator asked. “A partisan impeachment? Or 187 judges including 1/4 of appellate courts?”

The Senate has approved 187 of Trump’s judicial nominees since he entered the Oval Office, The Washington Post noted, adding that Trump-appointed judges now make up 25 percent of the seats on U.S. circuit courts.

Those 13 circuit courts, the final courts before the Supreme Court, have been filled with 50 Trump judges, the Post added. Three of these courts have flipped to GOP majority, the newspaper added, highlighting that fact that former President Obama had 55 nominees confirmed as circuit court judges during his time in the Oval Office.