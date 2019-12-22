Police indicate that seven people were shot overnight in Democrat-controlled Baltimore.

WBAL-TV reports that officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving they consequently

“found three adult men and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.”

While investigating the scene officers were told of two other victims, “a 22-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy,” both of whom had walked to hospital facilities for medical treatment.

A seventh shooting victim sought medical treatment hours later.

UPDATE| Police now saying seven people were shot overnight in downtown Baltimore. https://t.co/q5Sdh6xE2T — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) December 22, 2019

On December 22, 2019 Breitbart News reported that 13 people were at gun violence memorial in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

Fox News reported that the age of the wounded in Chicago ranged from 16 to 48 and police indicate there were multiple shooters.

