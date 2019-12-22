With the cold open of ‘SNL’ spoofing this week’s Democratic presidential primary debate of a stage full of candidates, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump jumped in to liven things up a bit.

“You think I’m afraid? You think I’m nervous? What are you going to do, impeach me?” Baldwin’s Trump said, taking center stage at the Democratic debate. “Hey, losers, impeach me outside, OK?”

Larry David’s Bernie Sanders objected, saying “this is ridiculous, why is he here?”

“So you people would actually watch this little freak show,” Baldwin’s Trump shot back.

His Trump then tossed around nicknames for the candidates, including “Pocahontas, Sleepy Joe, I’m just going to riff some new names I came up with Mayor Butt, Klobushart – that’s good, Klobushart – Scrooge McDuck, Ben and Jerry’s, and Andrew Yang works as his.”

“There are no rules now that I’m impeached,” he added. “You had it easy with ‘Donald Trump: Delirious,’ but now you’re going to get ‘Donald Trump: Raw,’ baby.”

The references were to returning host Eddie Murphy, whose famous standup events were called “Delirious” and “Raw.”

Kate McKinnon played both Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., while actor Jason Sudeikis played Joe Biden.

“Have you noticed how I’m playing with almost a full deck of cards tonight, huh?” Sudeikis’ Biden started. “I haven’t told a long, rambling story yet, but I’ve got one locked and loaded. Here it comes: The year was 19 whoops-a-daisy, and my pale white ass is strutting down the mean streets of Wilmington when I come across a group of fellas singing some doo-wop tunes surrounding one of those flaming trash cans. Now, look, I know I need to be racially sensitive here, but it’s important that you know his name was ‘Ol’ Black Charlie.”

Sudeikis’ Biden also challenged Baldwin’s Trump to a push-up competition:

“Listen up, bucko, I challenge you to a push up contest. I’m talking me, you, shirts off, nips out. The first guy that does one wins.”