“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardGabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment DNC raises thresholds for January debate The Hill’s Campaign Report: Buttigieg becomes top target at December debate MORE (D-Hawaii), a 2020 White House hopeful, this weekend after she became the sole member of the House to vote “present” on both articles of impeachment brought against President Trump Donald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE.

The show kicked off with a sketch parodying this week’s Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

At one point in the mock debate, Jason Sudeikis, portraying former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives MORE, randomly said, “Look, I don’t know what’s going on, but I just want to say I love the ladies, even these tough broads. I have the utmost respect for Lizzy Woo over here and Sen. Kombucha over there. I do.”

“Alright, maybe we need to have fewer debates. I think you’re hurting your cause,” Heidi Gardner, playing PBS moderator Judy Woodruff, responded.

Then, suddenly, Cecily Strong made an appearance, reprising her role as Gabbard.

As lights flashed on the stage and menacing music played, Gabbard’s character entered, saying, “Speaking of hurting our cause.”

“Tulsi Gabbard?” Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Klobuchar faces make-or-break Iowa sprint after strong debate Claire McCaskill: Young girls ‘are now aspiring’ to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate MORE (D-Minn.) asked.

“Present,” Gabbard’s character responded while smirking.

“Why are you here?” Klobuchar’s character asked.

“Democrats, I’ll get you, my party, and your little mayor too,” Gabbard’s character said, tenting her fingers.

She then erupted into an evil laugh as lights began to flash before she disappeared from the stage.

Gabbard took heat last week after she broke with the majority of House Democrats on Wednesday by voting “present” on both articles of impeachment, which charge Trump with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

In a statement defending the unexpected move, Gabbard said she was “standing in the center” with her vote.

“I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” Gabbard continued.

She has introduced a measure censuring Trump instead.