House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened the possibility of delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate in an effort to ensure a fair trial, thus potentially pushing the proceedings well into the new year. "We would like to see a fair process and we will be ready for whatever it is," Pelosi said, adding that she is waiting to determine who the prosecution team for the House Democrats' case in the Senate trial will be until the parameters for the Senate trial have been set.

To be sure, the delay by Pelosi reveals that she is aware of the challenges that her party faces as the impeachment proceedings enter the next phase, and ultimately is trying to figure out the best way to proceed in order to avoid a calamity. While some Democrats have argued that Pelosi’s delaying of the trial will give the Democrats leverage and end up hurting Trump, this is misguided and ignores several realities.

Put simply, Pelosi’s actions play right into Trump and the Republicans’ hands by advancing their narrative that the Democrats are the party of obstruction and partisanship. This narrative is one that Trump and Republicans successfully used against the Democrats in 2016, and will, if Pelosi’s stalling continues, be the Democratic party’s downfall in 2020. While impeachment has always carried risks for both parties, recent polling reveals that Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats are now in a particularly perilous situation. Ultimately, as the proceedings have unfolded, national support for impeachment has waned and Trump’s approvals have climbed.

According to a Gallup poll published Wednesday, Trump’s job approval rating has inched up again and is now at 45 percent—a six-point increase since the House opened the impeachment inquiry against him in October. Americans are also still split on impeachment and removal, though support has steadily dropped, and the majority of Americans (51 percent) now oppose impeachment for the first time since Speaker Pelosi announced the inquiry.

In October, support for Trump’s impeachment and removal climbed as high as 50 percent, with 44 percent opposed, according to RealClearPolitics. Additionally, according to a Reuters/Ipsos Poll released Thursday, Independents oppose impeachment 40 percent to 32 percent, with 28 percent still not sure, highlighting the division that this process has sewn in our political climate, as well as the risks for Democrats of drawing this out.

Surely, Pelosi’s latest move comes as a result of the anger felt by many Democrats over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Sunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate MORE’s rejection of the Democrats’ call for new witnesses, as well as his intention to conduct a partisan trial.

“I’m not impartial about this at all,” McConnell said earlier this week, adding that he has been in close coordination with the White House to plan out the trial. The Senate Majority Leader’s statements drew widespread criticism from top Democrats, namely Rep. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerImpeachment’s historic moment boils down to ‘rooting for laundry’ Impeachment just confirms Trump’s leadership 2019 was a historic year for marijuana law reform — here’s why MORE, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who asserted that McConnell’s statement should disqualify him from overseeing the trial.

“Mitch McConnell has a problem. Mitch McConnell has said that he’s going to work hand-and-glove with the White House. He has said that he’s not a fair juror. I don’t understand how he can possibly take the oath that he’s required to take,” Nadler said.

However, as Pelosi stalls, she also complicates circumstances for several members in her caucus who represent competitive—and some even historically Republican—districts that were flipped blue in 2018, where voters oppose impeachment. Nearly all of the 31 House Democrats representing swing districts voted in favor of impeachment, and now many are clearly looking to pivot from impeachment to discussing issues that their constituents are concerned with, such as healthcare and the economy.

Notably though, Pelosi has been working over the last several weeks to give moderate Democrats legislative victories that they can tout in their districts with voters who are troubled that impeachment has supplanted the Democratic legislative promises made in 2018. In efforts that ran parallel to impeachment, the House passed major legislation on trade, as well as a spending bill and a bill to lower the cost of prescription drug prices.

While these legislative victories are substantive, Pelosi’s hold off on impeachment, especially if proceedings are pushed off well into the new year—will overshadow these achievements, as well as any cohesive Democratic message. Heading into 2020, Democrats face an uphill battle. Trump’s approval numbers are rising, the economy is strong, unemployment is low, and his trade deal will become law.

If Pelosi and Democrats continue to stall, impeachment will turn into a political loser for them. With sights set on 2020, the party must now move to discussing the core issues that they campaigned on in 2018 and that voters will take to the ballot box in November.

Douglas Schoen (@DouglasESchoen) is adviser to President Bill Clinton and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He is the author of "Collapse: A World in Crisis and the Urgency of American Leadership."