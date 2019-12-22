The America First movement knows high-school senior CJ Pearson as one of President Donald J. Trump’s most aggressive and effective advocates on social media, who implores the nation’s youth to support Donald Trump’s presidency. He has used his platform, which counts nearly a half of million followers, to fight the fake news attacks on President Trump and his supporters.

Pearson is one of MAGA’s rising stars. He has survived racist attacks from the mainstream media and leftist commentators, evangelizing for President Trump’s reforms and allies with an acute precision.

There’s nothing like being told by white liberals – because I won’t believe what they want for me to believe – that I’m a “traitor to my race”. Like sorry, massa, did I hurt your feelings? — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 21, 2019

Instead of simply enjoying his vast digital media following and planning for college, Pearson announced several days ago that he has launched Last Hope USA, a 501c3 organization that aims to educate our students about our founding documents and provide them the needed tools to fight against indoctrination from educators.

Over the course of my high school career, I’ve witnessed firsthand the pervasive liberal indoctrination that exists within our schools. it’s time for conservatives to fight back and I’m founding @lasthopeusa to do just that. Donate today: https://t.co/5RzdfbvjnF pic.twitter.com/BQE7LJmt44 — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 16, 2019

Speaking exclusively to TGP in his first interview discussing Last Hope USA, Pearson said he wants students to leave high school with a basic knowledge of civics and how our government works.

“The powerful prey on the ignorant. No student should leave high school without having garnered a basic, fundamental knowledge of civics and the way in which our government operates – for both their sake and the sake of our Republic.”

Influencer Ali Alexander, who secured action from President Donald Trump to free rapper A$AP Rocky and who has been linked to Kanye West’s pro-Trump advocacy, has promised to match money raised for Pearson’s Last Hope USA dollar for dollar, up to $5,000 according to statuses posted on Alexander’s digital media accounts.

Great news! @thecjpearson reports that we raised $1,767 for @lasthopeusa today from my periscope! Couple that with my $500! I support CIVICS education and CJ! https://t.co/Lrl3mlkLWQ — Ali (@ali) December 22, 2019

With our nation’s youth under the thumb of drag queen story hour and leftist educators, Pearson’s new project might be the last line of defense. Either we stand up and demand that young American’s be educated and allowed to express themselves without censorship, or we throw in the towel to the likes of David Hogg and Greta Thunberg.

GOOD LUCK CJ! Those looking to help his efforts can learn more here.

