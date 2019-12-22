President TrumpDonald John TrumpClyburn to White House: ‘I am not going to be intimidated’ Trump to headline event for evangelicals in the new year Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Trump won’t pursue steel, aluminum tariffs MORE briefly met with his attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Why Senate Democrats are the real challenge to full impeachment trial Colbert presents ‘Once Upon Impeachment’ as new ‘animated classic’ MORE on Saturday as Giuliani faces a federal investigation over possible campaign finance violations, Bloomberg News reported.

The two men met Saturday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump spent the weekend ahead of this week’s Christmas holiday. It was unclear what the two men discussed, according to Bloomberg. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

A communications aide to Giuliani, Christianné Allen, tweeted a picture of herself next to a smiling Trump on Sunday morning, hours after the meeting occurred.

An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5PGi90HPOn — Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) December 22, 2019

Giuliani also remains under investigation for possibly failing to register as a foreign agent, the same charge that ensnared other members of Trump’s inner circle, including Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortOn The Money: Senate chairman opposes cannabis banking bill | Panel advances Trump pick for Small Business Administration | Judge tosses NY state fraud charges against Manafort Fiery clash ensues after Nadler accuses GOP rep of spouting Russian propaganda on House floor Vin Weber returns to lobbying firm Mercury MORE, his former campaign chairman.

The former New York City mayor has been at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump due to his efforts in Ukraine to uncover possibly damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Trump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives MORE, a top contender for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination.

Trump’s and Giuliani’s efforts to convince Ukrainian officials, including the country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to open criminal investigations into Biden ahead of the 2020 election have been characterized by critics as an attempt to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election.