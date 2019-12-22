A UPS driver was allegedly “worked to death” after delivering up to 240 parcels a day during gruelling 12-hour shifts.

Dad-of-two Paul Crush, 42, died after suffering a suspected heart attack at his depot in Stanford-le-Hope in Essex on Wednesday.

It comes as friends claimed drivers, usually tasked with dropping off around 100 parcels, were being pushed too far.

Tragic Paul leaves behind wife Tracy, 40, who is said to be “beside herself with grief”, as well as daughter Lily, eight, and four-year-old son Harry.

A friend reportedly told the Sun how Paul had been “flat out” for about six weeks during the Christmas rush.

“I saw him (Paul) having coffee before he started his shift and he looked tired and said it had been a struggle for him to get out of bed– but he was cheerful as ever.

“That was his problem. He was the kind of guy who would never say no to extra work.

“He will have died of natural causes but his mates who knew him think he’s been worked to death.”

Paul, from Chelmsford, Essex, is believed to have been earning around £30,000 a year working for the delivery firm.

UPS said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our fellow UPSer.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Loved ones have now launched a crowd-funding page to help raise money for Paul’s heartbroken family.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £4,000.

It was set up by pal Jenny Couling who wrote: “We’d like to start a collection to ease the pressure on the Crush family, perhaps assist with funeral costs or just to treat the children, whatever may help.”