The USS George Washington issued a set of orders that’s sure to catch people’s attention during the holidays.

The Facebook page of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier posted the “orders” early Tuesday morning, calling up “Adm. S. Claus” and his crew to accomplish Christmas tasks.

“The Department of the Navy issued orders today to Adm. S. Claus, recalling him to active duty, with a report date of Dec. 24, 2019,” the post read. “A reservist, with 1,742 years of service, this Naval Aviator specializes in vertical delivery of high-value items.”

Of course, there’s no “I” in team, so Santa’s original crew was also called on to serve.

“Also recalled, were Lt. Cmdr. Dasher, Master Chief Dancer, Senior Chief Prancer, Lt. Vixen, Cmdr. Comet, Lt. Cmdr. Cupid, AW1 Donner, and AW1 Blitzen, Individual Augmentees from the Naval Reserve,” the Facebook post continued.

On the 24-hour mission, the Navy estimated Santa and his team will travel 24,901 miles.

Kris Kringle is no average grunt, either.

“As a special operations unit, each member is granted a high level of uniform flexibility, as well as relaxed grooming standards,” the post read. “Per diem is authorized and has been modified to include large quantities of hot cocoa and cookies.”

The USS George Washington wrapped up its Christmas-themed post with a message of support to members of the American armed forces stationed all around the world.

While others use the holidays as a time to attack Christianity and even Jesus Christ, it looks like the USS George Washington tried to bring a little humor and positivity to the people.

For those serving overseas and their families back home, the holidays can be a painful and lonely time.

Of course, we have plenty to be thankful for courtesy of our armed forces.

Aircraft carriers serve as the mighty arm of U.S. power projection, guaranteeing safe seas and trade all across the world.

The men and women who serve aboard them, along with many other people in all branches of the military, are sacrificing not only holiday time, but the comfort of a warm and familiar place during Christmas as they do their jobs around the globe.

The USS George Washington’s post is a good reminder to be thankful for the season, and for those who are working to guarantee we have the freedom to celebrate it.

