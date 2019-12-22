WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump spoke to thousands of students on Saturday evening at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he told the young conservatives “there has never been a better time to be young and to be American” than now.

“The future of our nation is unlimited,” the president continued. “We’ve gained more than 7 million jobs since the election, including 266 thousand new jobs last month alone.”

“For everyone graduating into the workforce this year, there are now more job openings than job seekers for the first time in the history of our country,” he added, which was met with a standing ovation and cheers that engulfed the room.

“After years of rebuilding foreign countries, we are finally rebuilding our country,” proclaimed President Trump.

The president also praised the student attendees for being “fearless young leaders” on their college campuses, where they are subjected to continuous acts of violence and harassment by leftists.

“You are the fearless young leaders and warriors who stare down the hatred of the radical left and bravely fight for our liberty, our values, and our God given freedom.”

“Each of you is a fighter on the front lines of defending our way of life, and I am profoundly grateful to all of you. The whole country is, and by the way, the crowds are getting big here,” said the president, in reference to TPUSA’s Student Action Summits.

“I want to congratulate my friend, Charlie Kirk, for mobilizing students at 1,500 college campuses all across the country,” added President Trump, to which the students responded by erupting in cheers and applause.

