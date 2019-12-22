Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Breitbart News he believes we will see a massive Democrat turnout in the 2020 elections, because the left hates President Donald Trump so much, they’ll “crawl over broken glass to vote” and win in next year’s elections.

“In 2020, in Texas and across the country, I think we’re going to see massive Democratic turnout, because everyone on the far-left, they hate President Trump so much, they’re going to crawl over broken glass to vote,” said Cruz.

Breitbart News caught up with the senator on Friday, before he addressed thousands of students and young activists at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I think Texas is a real battleground, and it’s absolutely true that the Democrats are targeting Texas,” said Cruz of the left’s push to turn Texas blue.

“If you look at my race in 2018, it was the most expensive senate race in the entire country,” he added, noting how his opponent had actually out-raised him by three to one. He continued:

And let me tell you what the Democrats did in Texas — because it’s a warning sign — I think Texas in 2018 could well be foreshadowing for what the country faces in 2020. The Democrats in Texas, more than doubled their turnout in the state of Texas, they increased the Democratic turnout from 1.8 million all the way up to 4 million. That is a massive increase.

“Thankfully, we turned out 4.2 million Republicans,” he added, “but .2 was the whole margin of victory.”

“Look, the far-left, they’re pissed, and that anger is dangerous,” said Cruz. “We underestimate that anger at our peril.”

