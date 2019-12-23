The Rev. Al Sharpton

blasted pro-Trump evangelicals on Monday’s MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” insisting that they would sell out Jesus Christ if they had the opportunity.

Sharpton’s remarks came in the wake of a

Christianity Today editorial calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached on the grounds of morality.

What are the details?



“We had Mark Galli, the editor of Christianity Today on ‘PoliticsNation’ last night,” he began. “And he made it very clear. This is not a political position. It’s a moral one. And by raising it to that level and putting it in that perspective, he not only exposes the president, but he exposes a lot of the evangelical leaders saying ‘I support the president on his judicial nominees. I support the president on a lot of things,’ which I don’t, but he does.”

Sharpton went on to wonder what the church actually stands for.

“[Galli] says, ‘But you can’t get away from his immorality. you can’t get away from his divisiveness, his lying, his race-baiting.’ He laid it out,” Sharpton continued. “I think there’s a Scripture that said what profits a man to gain the world and lose his own soul, he’s actually challenging them that are you bargaining and selling your soul for some judicial appointments and some other things that the right wants, but you’ve given up the soul of the church? What do we stand for?”

Calling the editorial piece a “devastating blow,” Sharpton pointed out that the magazine — which was founded by Rev. Billy Graham — also previously supported the impeachments of former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

“[W]hy all of a sudden is it so controversial with these leaders that they would come for the impeachment of Donald Trump when they did it to Bill Clinton?” he asked. “The evangelical leaders weren’t insulted. When they did it to Richard Nixon, they weren’t. The reason they’re so offended is it’s exposing all of them that they would take the shameless conman over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus.”

He concluded, “They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it is the inference he’s saying from his editorial. And that’s sad on many levels.”