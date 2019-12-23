Guest post by Mike LaChance at American Lookout

Alan Dershowitz is a Democrat but he has been an outspoken defender of Trump.

With regard to Nancy Pelosi’s latest games on impeachment, he says what she is doing is unconstitutional.

CNS News reported:

Dershowitz: ‘Difficult to Imagine Anything More Unconstitutional’ Than Pelosi Withholding Impeachment Articles If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) withholds articles of impeachment from the Senate as a negotiating tactic, it would be both unconstitutional and destructive, iconic liberal Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz declared Thursday. “It is difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional, more violative of the intention of the Framers, more of a denial of basic due process and civil liberties, more unfair to the president and more likely to increase the current divisiveness among the American people,” Dershowitz writes in an analysis published on Newsmax.com. Dershowitz likens the Pelosi ploy to a prosecutor who indicts a person with no intention of bringing the defendant to trial – thus, violating his duty and denying the defendant his right to defend himself and clear his name.

Dershowitz would know. He is one of the most highly respected law professors in the country.

Here’s an excerpt from his column at Newsmax:

Pelosi’s Proposal to Withhold Senate Trial Is Unconstitutional Now that the House has impeached President Trump, the question is what happens next. Speaker Pelosi has suggested that she may withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate as part of a negotiating tactic. This ploy drives from an idea put forward by my friend and colleague Laurence Tribe, who has proposed that the Senate not conduct a trial — at least not now. He would withhold the trial until the Senate agreed to change its rules, or presumably until a new election put many more Democrats in the Senate. Under his proposal, there might never be a Senate trial, but the impeachment would stand as a final and permanent condemnation of President Trump. It is difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional, more violative of the intention of the Framers, more of a denial of basic due process and civil liberties, more unfair to the president and more likely to increase the current divisiveness among the American people. Put bluntly, it is hard to imagine a worse idea put forward by good people.

Pelosi is just playing political games.

It’s so obvious.

