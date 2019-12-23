Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin on Monday tweeted his Christmas wishes just days before the holiday — wishes that included peace, love, and President Donald Trump falling.

Baldwin, a notorious Trump critic most recently known for spoofing the president on Saturday Night Live, provided a list of his Christmas wishes to his 1.1 million Twitter followers on Monday. He wished for peace, love, the Democrat party to fully embrace climate change, and added, “I hope some of the BBQ sauce in Trump’s hair slides off, he trips and falls and can’t run”:

My Christmas wishes are as follows: – Peace/love (Ringo style) 2 all of my loved 1s + beyond. – the Dem nom makes Climate Change number 1 priority – Patrick Mahomes and KC win it all – I hope some of the BBQ sauce in Trump’s hair slides off, he trips and falls and can’t run. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2019

Baldwin’s disdain for the president is far from a new development. This month, he, along with left-wing Seinfeld actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, encouraged anti-Trumpers to participate in the widespread pro-impeachment marches which were held across the country ahead of the House vote on Trump’s impeachment.

“Many of you may have seen me play the President on Saturday Night Live, but I’m here to say protecting our democracy is no laughing matter,” Baldwin wrote. “Show up to nationwide protests happening the day before the House impeachment vote.”

Many of you may have seen me play the President on Saturday Night Live, but I’m here to say protecting our democracy is no laughing matter. Show up to nationwide protests happening the day before the House impeachment vote. Sign up at https://t.co/SiXTkxhWds — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 11, 2019

The pro-impeachment protests in Los Angeles, California, featured leftist activist Alyssa Milano, who proclaimed that she was “premenopausal” and “angry.”

“I mean, this asshole has committed obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress, and the American people know this, and we also know the Republicans are picking party over country,” she said.