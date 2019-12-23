https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/23/rand-paul-festivus-rudy-giuliani-john-bolton/

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul kicked off Christmas Eve Eve — known to “Seinfeld” fans as “Festivus” — with his annual airing of grievances.

“Good morning and Happy Festivus! Today there will be many, many grievances aired, almost all in good fun,” Paul tweeted by way of introduction.

Paul began with a slap at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the recent impeachment articles that were passed by House Democrats against President Donald Trump.

He quickly pivoted to the president’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“You do have to wonder how he was the best the President could think of for a lawyer – ‘hey, get me that guy who spills his guts on CNN and butt dials everyone in Washington. He can keep a secret!’” Paul cracked. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Heard Of The Constitution?’ Rand Paul Fires Back At Reporter Who Asks Whether Whistleblower Can Be Unmasked)

Paul then turned his attention to former National Security Adviser John Bolton, adding, “I’m talking about John Bolton. Not all the other hawks the President hired, didn’t listen to, got mad at and fired. Neocon Apprentice really wasn’t very well thought out…”

Paul paused his airing of grievances briefly to give the president credit for “pretty good” instincts when it came to foreign policy — but followed with a quick golf-themed jab at his generosity toward his own possible flaws.

“President Trump grades phone calls the way he scores his golf game, believe me a few mulligans are taken,” Paul tweeted.

After a series of complaints about what he saw as wasteful government spending, Paul took a break  — promising to return later with more complaints, golf stories and even an arm-wrestling competition between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “to see who gets witnesses at the impeachment trial!”

