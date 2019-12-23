On Saturday, actress and famous Trump-hater Alyssa Milano propounded a new plan to get Trump out of office much faster than any criminal trial: getting people to lie on their backs and recite the mantra “Believe in believing. The impossible is possible” and “we’d like to create a changing of the guard” for seven minutes a day.

Milano tweeted, “I need your help manifesting a change-of-guard in Washington. For 7 minutes a day, I’ll be chanting the following mantra: ‘Believe in believing. The impossible is possible.’ As I do this I’ll be thinking of the special world we want to create. JOIN ME. We’re stronger together.”

I need your help manifesting a change-of-guard in Washington. For 7 minutes a day, I’ll be chanting the following mantra: “Believe in believing. The impossible is possible.” As I do this I’ll be thinking of the special world we want to create. JOIN ME. We’re stronger together. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 22, 2019

Milano added, “This is what I’m going to do starting tomorrow morning. JOIN ME. Upon waking, lay in shavasana (look it up), set your alarm for 7 minutes. Say this mantra: Believe in believing. The impossible is possible. And then out loud say, ‘we’d like to create a changing of the guard.’”

This is what I’m going to do starting tomorrow morning. JOIN ME. Upon waking, lay in shavasana (look it up), set your alarm for 7 minutes. Say this mantra: Believe in believing. The impossible is possible. And then out loud say, “we’d like to create a changing of the guard. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 22, 2019

The Chopra Center explains:

During this pose, you close your eyes, breathe naturally, and practice eliminating tension from the body. Ideally, this posture lasts for 10 to 20 minutes … Savasana helps relieve mild depression, high blood pressure, headaches, fatigue, and insomnia, according to Yoga Journal. Savasana can calm the nervous system and promote equanimity in your entire body … With the world moving so quickly, cultivating the art of Savasana is more valuable than ever. Our society tends to place greater value on speed and productivity; learning how to do nothing is a skill that can help you become more productive when you need to be.

Milano’s idea of talking to herself might well contradict the idea of a restful exercise, since one is supposed to reach stillness during the pose. But she seems to have a need to incessantly speak about Trump to assuage her anger, no matter what. At a recent rally the night before the impeachment vote, she cried out:

Fellow snowflakes, listen to me carefully! I am angry! If he’s thought Greta (Thunberg) was angry, he’s seen nothing yet … I am ANGRY! And do you know why I’m so angry? I’m angry because I’m so tired. I’m tired of this. Now don’t get me wrong; I’m not tired of fighting Donald Trump and his many, many impeachable offenses; I’m not tired of speaking truth to power; I will never tire of that. But I am so tired of being lied to by a president. And I’m tired that the entire Republican Party thinks that we are all stupid.

She concluded with another attempt to have her followers practice a mantra to target Trump, bellowing: “Now I want to finish up. I want to end with a special chant but I want us to think of it like a prayer, okay? I need you all to reach deep, reach deep into your heart and reach deep into your soul; I want you to look at the person next to you and hold their hands. Everybody hold hands. Allow yourself to be moved by what is happening tonight. Repeat after me. I! Believe! That ! We! Will! Win!”

H/T Twitchy