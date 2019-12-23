https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/another-record-saturday-was-biggest-single-shopping-day-in-us-retail-history-thank-you-donald-trump/

ANOTHER TRUMP RECORD!

As Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported earlier tonight —

2019 Is Greatest Year in Stock Market History – Another All-Time High Today – DOW Up Over 5,000 Points In 2019 Alone

And now this…
Saturday was the biggest single shopping day in US retail history.

Super Saturday sales reaching $34.4 billion, the biggest single day in U.S. retail history

Via Jack Posobiec.

