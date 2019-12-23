President Donald Trump “is afraid of strong women,” and “of Latino women,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a recent interview, according to The Hill.

“If the President thinks I am crazy…It would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas,” Ocasio-Cortez told Noticias Telemundo in an interview that aired on Sunday. “He has a lot of problems: he is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that… his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: he is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”

Ocasio-Cortez gave the interview while taking part in a Las Vegas event for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who the congresswoman is supporting in the 2020 presidential election, giving the keynote address in an all-Spanish town hall.

“This president was elected for a reason with which I disagree,” the congresswoman said in her interview on Sunday. “There were many economic problems, opportunities … and those were the reasons to choose it. He hasn’t fixed them, but I think the themes of this Bernie campaign are positive, not negative.”

She added, “I was a community organizer in the Bronx for Sen. Sanders during the last presidential campaign. That was my first experience organizing right there in the street for an election. Before that, I did community work in education, with the Latino community and with the National Hispanic Institute, but that was my first time organizing for an election. It was an experience that I will never forget. It was an important part of my experience when I decided to run for Congress. I learned that there was another way of doing politics here in the U.S.”