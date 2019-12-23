A shooting in Chicago over the weekend left at least 13 people injured after “two different shooters” opened fire on a vigil for a shooting victim.

At least four of those victims are reportedly in critical condition.

What are the details?

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to WLS-TV, “Investigators said there was a dispute around 1 a.m. Sunday during a house party. Moments later, someone opened fire inside of the house.”

“The incident stemmed from a dispute within that party,” Chicago Police Bureau of Patrol said during a Sunday news conference. “This party was given in the memory of a subject that was slain in April. We’re still developing details as far as that goes.”

The victim being remembered was reportedly a victim in an armed carjacking.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Marciano White, who was discovered armed at the scene of the attack. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Authorities detained at least two other people for questioning in the incident.

“Definitely there were two different shooters. It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” said Fred Waller, who heads the patrol division for Chicago police, according to The Guardian. “The people started to spill out, and as they spilled out, more shots were fired. So we have about three [shooting] scenes.”

What else?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “One of the victims inside specifically said to me, ‘I just want to know who did this.’ I want to make sure they’re brought to justice, and that is the commitment we are making.”

Victims range in age from 16 to 48 years old.

The Chicago Tribune reports that at least 2,594 people have been shot in the city so far in 2019.