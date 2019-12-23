(FOX NEWS) — A gunman opened fire on a worker at a Texas barbershop Saturday after an apparent argument over a child’s haircut, police say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday that they were looking for the man who shot a male employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy.

Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son. The alleged shooter, described as black, left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

