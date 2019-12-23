A spokesman for convicted sex offender Bill Cosby called Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave” after the actor-comedian took a jab at Cosby during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay at home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have taken that bet,” Murphy said during a recent appearance on SNL. “Who is America’s dad now?”

[embedded content]

Andrew Wyatt, the disgraced comedian’s publicist, responded to Murphy’s joke in a social media post, crediting Cosby for breaking “color barriers in the Entertainment Industry” and calling Murphy a “Hollywood Slave.”

“Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come,” Wyatt said.

“It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby,” he continued. “One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.”

He added:

Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

A judge declared Cosby a “sexually violent predator” last year, and he was ultimately convicted on three counts of sexual assault. He has had a notoriously tense relationship with Murphy over the years, particularly over the Shrek star’s use of expletives in his acts.

“He wasn’t nice,” Murphy told Jerry Seinfeld of Cosby during an appearance on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “He wasn’t doing that with everybody, he was doing that with me specifically. He was shitty with me.”