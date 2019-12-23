UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recorded a Hanukah statement that he released via Twitter yesterday (below). The video is also posted on the 10 Downing Street YouTube channel here (comments are turned off). I learned via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit that Israel National News has taken note of the statement and transcribed it here.

Like President Trump, Prime Minister Johnson chooses to stand with the Jewish people. It represents a striking commonality of their public profiles. Coincidentally, Dominic Green writes in his review of Norman Lebrecht’s Genius & Anxiety in the Wall Street Journal this morning:

The “Jewish Question” has returned on a resentful tide of lies and violence. It is now, Norman Lebrecht observes in this thrilling and tragic history, “cool to be cruel about Jews (though not about other minorities).” Frightening for Jews, this should alarm all Americans. The fever of Jew-hatred is an inerrant symptom of moral rot and civilizational crisis.

Earlier this month President Trump held a remarkable Hanukkah-related event in the White House. His remarks at the event are posted here. “As President,” he vowed, “I will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people, and I will always stand with our treasured friend and ally, the State of Israel — that, I can tell you.”

Both President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson seek to stave off moral rot and perpetuate our civilization.