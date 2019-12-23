(FOX 26) — A Colorado teenager suffered cardiac arrest during a breast implant procedure in August and is now severely brain-damaged, according to her family, who filed a lawsuit against her plastic surgeon and nurse last week.

Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, went under the knife for breast augmentation to be performed by Dr. Geoffrey Kim at Colorado Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery on Aug. 1. She was given anesthesia around 2 p.m. for the procedure, which roughly 400,000 women in the U.S. undergo each year.

“I was fine with it. We didn’t think anything like that was going to happen to our daughter. I was a teenage girl once before,” her mother, Lynn Fam, told KCNC-TV, adding her daughter saved up $6,000 for the surgery. “To us, it felt safe.”

