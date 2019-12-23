On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” NBC special correspondent and former “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw said President Richard Nixon acted more “presidential” than President Donald Trump.

Brokaw said, “The conduct of Donald Trump versus the conduct of President Nixon: Nixon was always aware of being presidential and the way he spoke the way he responded to me there. Trump, you know, plays from the gutter frankly. It’s ready, draw, shoot, whatever you need to do. So it’s a different time.”

He continued, “It’s also a different time in terms of what people have access to because of social media. That’s a huge difference because everybody can tune in, see what’s going on, you don’t know whether it is authentic or not.”

He added, “The other thing is that everybody is operating on separate islands. There’s no cooperation across agencies and across departments of government. The other very important part of it, the Republican Party at that time, did not speak out in a way they’re speaking out now. Most of them stayed quietly in their offices and took in the evidence that was coming in on a daily basis. They didn’t get out there and show their sharp elbows.”

