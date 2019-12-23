(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A lecturer at the University of East London believes it should be a hate crime to refer to someone as a “nerd” or “geek.”

That’s right, psychotherapist Dr. Sonja Falck told the show “Good Morning Britain” that insulting someone with those words — along with “brainiac” and “egghead” — should have “legal consequences,” according to the New York Post.

On the show, Falck faced off against mathematician and teacher Bobby Seagull, who calls himself a “proud geek.” Seagull said many think the words are actually a badge of honor.

