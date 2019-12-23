(DAILY MAIL) — In a sign of easing global trade tensions, China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry in Beijing said.

It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry, in a statement on its website.

The spread of African swine fever in China, the world’s top pork consumer, has redrawn global food supply chains as the country has had to rely more on imported pork and less on domestic production.

