Christianity Today saw a sudden spike in subscription sales in the last week, after publishing an editorial calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

Editor-in-chief Mark Galli told MSNBC on Sunday that the magazine has “lost subscribers” since the editorial, but said it’s seen “three times as many people start to subscribe.”

He added that “a stereotypical response” to the editorial “is ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ with a string of a hundred exclamation points — ‘you’ve said what I’ve been thinking but haven’t been able to articulate, I’m not crazy.’”

However, several prominent evangelicals criticized the magazine, including Jerry Falwell Jr., and Franklin Graham, the son of the magazine’s founder, Billy Graham.

“Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” several evangelical leaders, including Falwell, Michele Bachmann, Mike Huckabee and James Dobson, wrote in a letter to the president of the magazine, Timothy Dalrymple, on Sunday, according to CBS News.

On MSNBC, Galli told the evangelicals who support Trump to “remember who you are and whom you serve,” adding, “Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior.

“We’re sacrificing a great deal of the good we’re called to do and believe in if we don’t at least say out loud, in front of God and everybody, that in terms of his public character Donald Trump is a serious problem and no longer fit for office on those moral grounds alone.”