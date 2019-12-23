(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli responded to backlash generated by the publication’s recent editorial calling for President Trump’s removal from office, saying it’s “strange” other evangelicals don’t feel the same.

Galli appeared on Sunday’s Face the Nation to address an editorial the outlet published last week, which referred to the president as “profoundly immoral” and declared he “should be removed from office.” The move was met with criticism from Trump himself and from evangelist Franklin Graham, whose father founded the magazine.

“I’m not making a political judgment about him, because that’s not our expertise at Christianity Today. I am making a moral judgment that he is morally unfit, or even more precisely, it’s his public morality that makes him unfit,” he explained.

