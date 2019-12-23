Christianity Today Editor in Chief Mark Galli said on Sunday that his evangelical magazine has seen a surge in new subscriptions since it published his scathing editorial calling for President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: ‘I never understood wind’ Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn’t think Trump admin ‘really means it’ on stopping North Korea nukes MORE’s removal from office.

“A stereotypical response is ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ with a string of a hundred exclamation points — ‘you’ve said what I’ve been thinking but haven’t been able to articulate, I’m not crazy,‘” Galli told MSNBC.

“We have lost subscribers, but we’ve had 3 times as many people start to subscribe,” he continued.

Galli and his magazine drew backlash last week from prominent evangelical leaders following his editorial, which was published after the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.

“It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” Franklin Graham, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, said in his response to the piece on Facebook.

He also accused the magazine of being “used by the left for their political agenda.”

Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of evangelical Liberty University, also railed against the magazine on Twitter, writing: “Less than 20% of evangelicals supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump says he respects Gabbard for voting ‘present’ on impeachment Independent voters will make Donald Trump a one-term president Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama MORE in 2016 but now [Christianity Today] has removed any doubt that they are part of the same 17% or so of liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades! CT unmasked!”

In the editorial, Galli said that “President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath.”

“[T]he facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” he continued. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

“His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused,” he also wrote.

While talking to MSNBC on Sunday, Galli called on evangelicals who back Trump to “remember who you are and whom you serve.”

“Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” he added.

“We’re sacrificing a great deal of the good we’re called to do and believe in if we don’t at least say out loud, in front of God and everybody, that in terms of his public character Donald Trump is a serious problem and no longer fit for office on those moral grounds alone,” he also said.