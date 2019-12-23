Social injustice warrior Colin Kaepernick’s latest Nike shoes sold out on the first day, CNBC reported.

Kaepernick, who the NFL has severed ties with after his failed workout this fall, has capitalized on his protests of the national anthem in the name of racial inequality when he was a professional football quarterback. His “True to 7” shoe sold out online on the day of its North American release, according to the Nike website.

Kaepernick has had a checkered past with Nike as he had with the NFL and the American public, having protested Nike’s July 4 “Betsy Ross” flag sneakers, ultimately leading Nike to pull their release.

“This Air Force 1 season, Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects to their life personally,” Nike wrote in an email to CNBC. “Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field.”

The “True to 7” shoes are black and white with an embroidered portrait of Kaepernick on the heel. They sell for $110.