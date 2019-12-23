Historians Rip Into The New York Times After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’

‘Isn’t This Almost The Definition Of An Empty Threat?’ — Chris Wallace Presses Debbie Dingell On Sending Impeachment To The Senate

Eric Metaxas, Chris Cuomo Clash Over Christian Support For Trump

No Christmas Truce: Soldiers And Civilians Terrorized As The Battle Of The Bulge Raged On

The Festivus Airing Of Grievances — Part 1

The Deep State Resistance Terrorized Innocent Americans, Including Me

Boeing Fires CEO As The Company Ends 2019 Amid Crisis Over Wrecks

Christianity Today Editor Says His Call For Impeachment Was ‘Hyperbole’

Ted Cruz: Pelosi Sitting On Impeachment Is ‘An Admission Of Failure’

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Gives Emotional Speech After C.J. Beathard’s Brother Is Murdered

Population Growth In California Slows To 1900 Levels With Exodus Of Residents

Trump Founds First New Military Service In 70 Years With Space Force

REPORT: Cleveland Browns Told Odell Beckham Jr. They Won’t Trade Him

Fans Get Into Crazy Fight In The Stands During Buccaneers/Texans Game

Saudi Arabia Sentences Five To Death For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Vernon Butler Ejected After Punching Colts Player Jack Doyle

Unfit To Print Episode 35: WaPo Reporters Appear To Celebrate Impeachment

Poll: 43% Of Evangelicals Approve Of Trump’s Removal From Office

‘It Was Unbelievably Close’: Trump Reveals Details About Negotiations With North Korea In New Book

Blue States Will Turn To Supreme Court After Appeals Court Strikes Down Obamacare Mandate

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Understanding Democrats’ March Toward Electoral Defeat

Republicans Head Into Election Year With Seven Times The Cash Democrats Have, FEC Filings Show