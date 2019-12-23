A Texas sheriff’s office says that a teen’s father shot a barber following the child’s haircut. The incident took place around 5 p.m local time on Saturday in Katy, Texas.

What are the details?

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the male suspect — who is still on the loose — shot the barber three times over the haircut of the suspect’s 13-year-old son.

After shooting the barber, the unnamed suspect fled the scene with his teen son.

Detective Wallace Wyatt of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC-TV that the suspect and the barber argued over the teen’s haircut.

“[The suspect] went home, came back,” Wyatt said. “They fixed the haircut for free and that’s when the altercation occurred. … That [crime] is one of the worst ones I’ve heard, especially with your son being here, witnessing what you’re doing.”

The station said the barber is expected to survive and is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The station also reported that the barber was shot in the leg, stomach, and arm.

What else?

Wyatt told KHOU-TV that the 13-year-old is “part of this” and needs to speak up.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Wyatt told the outlet.

“So this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened,” Wyatt added. “The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened, just to be an example, to be a good father and say: ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'”

The suspect is described as a black male who may be driving a gray sedan.