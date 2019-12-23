Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) sounded off on the possibility Senate Republicans call on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, to testify over their dealings with Ukraine.

Van Hollen said he thinks the Bidens testifying “is really irrelevant” in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial over “abuse of power.”

“I haven’t heard any Republican senators say they wanted to call those witnesses,” Van Hollen remarked. “If they make that request, obviously that would become part of the discussion. As you well know, having the Bidens testify is really irrelevant to the core impeachment articles of abuse of power here. But look, if they want to put that into the mix, that can obviously become part of the discussion.”

He continued, “The key thing is that, you know, everybody gets to put on their witnesses. The House has come forward with overwhelming evidence, but President Trump says he wants to have a big trial, and he wants to call witnesses to exonerate himself. We should listen to all the evidence. But obviously we should be able to call these White House fact witnesses.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent